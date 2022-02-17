Swanbourne Lake, Arundel. Photo by Derek Martin

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:03 pm

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district >>>

---

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Cocking, Monkton and West Dean Woods

February 18, 10.30am – A 3.5-hour, 7.5-mile moderately strenuous hilly walk across downland and woodland, with wonderful views. No dogs. Meet: Cocking Hill car park, situated at the top of Cocking Hill on the A286 Chichester Midhurst Road.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Slindon Woods to Folly

February 19, 10.30am – A two-hour, 3.5-mile generally flat walk on gravel path with ome muddy areas and short inclines. Last quarter of a mile steep uphill. Meet: National Trust Car Park, Dukes Road, Slindon.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Selseys Seal Sculptures Stroll

February 20, 1.30pm – A two-hour, four-mile flat circular stroll searching for Selseys seal sculptures. A short section of the return to the car park will be along pebbles. Meet: Marine car park, Selsey, at the seaward end of Hillfield Road (PO20 0LJ).

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Compton

February 21, 2pm – A 2.5-hour, five-mile hilly walk with lovely views and generally good walking conditions with some stiles. No dogs. Meet: Compton Recreation Ground Car Park, just south of village (PO18 9EX).

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
SussexTwitterFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4