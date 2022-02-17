These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...
1. Cocking, Monkton and West Dean Woods
February 18, 10.30am – A 3.5-hour, 7.5-mile moderately strenuous hilly walk across downland and woodland, with wonderful views. No dogs. Meet: Cocking Hill car park, situated at the top of Cocking Hill on the A286 Chichester Midhurst Road.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Slindon Woods to Folly
February 19, 10.30am – A two-hour, 3.5-mile generally flat walk on gravel path with ome muddy areas and short inclines. Last quarter of a mile steep uphill. Meet: National Trust Car Park, Dukes Road, Slindon.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Selseys Seal Sculptures Stroll
February 20, 1.30pm – A two-hour, four-mile flat circular stroll searching for Selseys seal sculptures. A short section of the return to the car park will be along pebbles. Meet: Marine car park, Selsey, at the seaward end of Hillfield Road (PO20 0LJ).
Photo: Google Maps
4. Compton
February 21, 2pm – A 2.5-hour, five-mile hilly walk with lovely views and generally good walking conditions with some stiles. No dogs. Meet: Compton Recreation Ground Car Park, just south of village (PO18 9EX).
Photo: Google Maps