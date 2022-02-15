Bignor

SDNP/22/00093/HOUS: Home Cottage, Back Lane. Proposed cart shed garage adjacent to existing outbuilding.

Bosham

CC/22/00115/FUL: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street, Chichester. Repair and reconstruction of the low level brick wall and piers to the front of the chapel with the railings and gates reinstated. Resurfacing works to the front courtyard and construction of a ramp from the front gates to the main entrance. Photo: Google Maps.

BO/21/02098/FUL: Land North Of Loafers Bosham Lane. Erection of 1 no. dwelling with associated landscaping and parking.

BO/22/00200/TCA: Sea Lavender, Bosham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Walnut tree.

BO/22/00239/TPA: Harbour Lights, Smugglers Lane. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to BO/81/00058/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/21/05993/HOUS: Bean Tree Cottage, Church Lane. Two storey rear extension. Alteration of existing hipped roof to half hipped roof. Associated internal and external alterations. Replacement windows. Installation external insulation over facing brickwork with render finish.

Chichester

CC/21/03643/DOM: 77 Spitalfield Lane. First Floor extension over single storey GF Room (Removal of Condition 2 and 3 of householder permission CC/20/01062/DOM - Amend rendering to include cladding borders, amendments to porch roof shape to match existing, addition of a ventilation window and frosted window. Retain existing window at first floor.

CC/22/00023/DOM: 10 Parklands Road. Erection of outbuilding and pergola.

CC/22/00115/FUL: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street. Repair and reconstruction of the low level brick wall and piers to the front of the chapel with the railings and gates reinstated. Resurfacing works to the front courtyard and construction of a ramp from the front gates to the main entrance.

CC/22/00116/LBC: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street. Repair and reconstruction of the low level brick wall and piers to the front of the chapel with the railings and gates reinstated. Resurfacing works to the front courtyard and construction of a ramp from the front gates to the main entrance.

CC/22/00231/DOM: 6 Conifers Park, Pine Grove. Rear extension and change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation with side dormers and 3 no. velux windows to existing outbuilding and garage.

Earnley

E/22/00047/FUL: Medmerry Park, Stoney Lane. Upgrade of 31 no. existing holiday bungalows located in blocks 1 - 4 including replacement cladding, windows and external timber decks, all with associated external landscape works.

East Dean

SDNP/22/00488/HOUS: 44 East Dean Lane. Addition of 1 no. window on the north elevation.

SDNP/22/00492/LIS: 44 East Dean Lane. Internal alterations to create a first floor bathroom and addition of 1 no. window on the north elevation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/06022/HOUS: Kingsley Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. 2 storey side and single storey extension.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00085/DOM: 4 Deeside Avenue. First floor extensions over existing flat roof garage.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/00373/TCA: Sunnyside, Lower Street. Notification of intention to reduce height and north, east and west sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Purple Plum tree (T1). Crown reduce back to previous pruning/wound points on 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T2).

SDNP/22/00374/TCA: Rose Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to prune back to previous pollard points on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/21/05000/HOUS: Hurstfield House, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Two side extensions to the north and the east elevations.

SDNP/22/00026/TCA: Beacon Cottage, 10 South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Walnut tree (W#1) and reduce height by 7.5m, reduce widths by 1m (all round) and thin crown by 10% on 1 no. Ornamental Conifer tree (C#1).

Linchmere

LM/22/00096/DOM: Westcote, 2 Copse Road, Hammer. Single storey front/side extension, including associated internal rearrangements. Relocation of garden shed.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/00130/TCA: Hazelnut Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 3m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1) and reduce height by 5m and reduce widths by 1m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T2).

SDNP/22/00131/TCA: Weavers, The Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 6m (above ground level), reduce from mid crown (shaped into the top canopy) by 3m on 1 no. Acer tree (quoted as T3).

Midhurst

SDNP/21/05410/TPO: Holmbush Industrial Estate, Holmbush Way. Fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T12, TPO’d as T26) subject to MI/96/00700/TPO.

SDNP/21/06428/LIS: Old Surgery, Rumbolds Hill. Internal alterations including removal and installation of walls.

Milland

SDNP/22/00126/TPO: 13 Mill Vale Meadows. Crown reduce by up to 3.5m and crown thin by up to 30% on 2 no. Oak trees within Group, G1 subject to ML/73/00717/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/22/00019/DOM: Ryfe Mead, Mill Lane, Runcton. Replace existing fencing with closed board fencing. Replace 5 bar gate with electric wooden white gates, retrospective.

Petworth

SDNP/22/00470/BBPN: Land adjacent to 405 Coultershaw, Station Road. Installation for Fixed Line Broadband Electronic Communications Apparatus.

Singleton

SDNP/22/00378/TCA: Down Cottage, Cobblers Row. Notification of intention to re-pollard back to old wound points on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

Southbourne

SB/22/00005/TPA: Nelson Close. Crown reduce by up to 2m, crown lift to 4m (above ground level) and reduce hazard beam by 4m on southern sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and crown reduce by up to 2m, crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d as T18) both subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00391/TCA: Owl Cottage, 15A The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (T1).

