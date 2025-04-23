This is how you can visit one of the most stunning natural displays of bluebells in Britain - in West Sussex woods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the finest bluebells are to be found in woods in West Sussex – but if you visit them make sure you take care not to trample them. They are as delicate as they are stunning.

The woods at Slindon are packed with an amazing display of bluebells.

You can find them on National Trust land near Nore Folly to the north of the village.

The Folly is an outstanding landmark.

An outstanding display of bluebells in woods near Nore Folly at Slindon in West Sussex. Photo: Gary Shipton

It was built as a replica Italian arch at the request of the Countess of Newburgh, who was living at the Slindon Estate in the 19th century with her husband, Anthony James Radcliffe, fifth Earl of Newburgh. She based the design on a painting that she owned.

It is named after the hill on which it stands. It was built in 1814 by master flint builder Samuel Refoy. There was once a reed thatched tea house behind the arch, used to entertain shooting parties on the estate, but only the foundation still exists.

While the Folly might have changed over the ensuing hundred years or so, the bluebells in the surrounding woods in April are astonishing to see.

You can read more about the Folly here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/nore-folly-the-story-of-an-imposing-italian-arch-on-a-hill-on-an-ancient-estate-in-the-south-downs-national-park-4108196

'Please don't trample our lovely bluebells.' This is the request from the National Trust on its land near Nore Folly, Slindon in West Sussex. The sign says: 'Please look after the bluebells by ensuring you stick to the designated paths. Once bluebells have been damaged they can take years to recover and they can no longer make food for themselves if their leaves have been squashed.'

And you can find details of great bluebell walks including this one here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/outdoors/best-bluebell-walks-in-sussex-for-2023-follow-national-trust-walk-around-the-slindon-estate-to-nore-hill-folly-4127470

But if you visit the bluebells be very careful not to trample on them. Stick to the paths. As the National Trust sign says: 'Please look after the bluebells by ensuring you stick to the designated paths. Once bluebells have been damaged they can take years to recover and they can no longer make food for themselves if their leaves have been squashed.'

