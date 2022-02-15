Could you give a home to cheeky Jason? - Sussex RSPCA rescue

The five-year-old loves toys, especially soft ones, and he knows his name, even though he doesn’t necessarily answer if he is doing something more interesting!

He is an affectionate little boy but doesn’t like grooming or the vet so he may need some slow introductions there. He has lived with another dog before but we think he would prefer to be the centre of his new owner’s world! Jason just one of the animals at RSPCA Brighton hoping for a new home To rehome him email [email protected] or to find out more about the animals we have for homing or how to help us go to www.rspca-brighton.org.uk