Cats can struggle when they are left on their own for long periods of time 🐈

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cats are important members of the family.

Even though we don’t want to, there are times when we will have to leave them on their own.

With many of us getting ready to go on our summer holidays, this is how long you can leave your cat alone for and how to prepare them for when you leave.

Cats are valuable members of our family; however, with many of us preparing to head off on our summer holidays, the thought of leaving them can be daunting.

Many pets have gotten used to having our undivided attention, especially as more people work from home; our furry friends expect us to be in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our cats can form a strong attachment to us, which can result in separation anxiety when we leave them alone. So, how long is it safe to leave a cat home alone for, and how do we prepare a cat before going on holiday? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cats can sometimes become distressed when left home alone for too long. | Pexels, Cats Coming

How long can you leave a cat alone?

Whilst we often see cats as independent and low-maintenance pets, Dr Suzanne Moyes, in-house vet at animal experts Burgess Pet Care, told us that they should never be left alone for more than 12 hours.

Dr Moyes said: “Cats, guinea pigs and other small animals such as hamsters often get left for long periods of time, especially during the summer season, as many head on holiday.

“They should never be left alone for more than twelve hours, as they require daily care such as cleaning, water, food, and social interaction. If your cat has specific healthcare needs or is older, this should be considered, and the time they are left alone should be shorter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is particularly important in the summer months as the warmer temperatures could mean cats are left without enough airflow or water to keep them cool.”

Can cats get separation anxiety?

We often associate separation anxiety with dogs, but cats can suffer too. When you leave them alone, it can be a distressing time, especially if they are bonded to you or used to having you around.

Dr Moyes explains that symptoms of separation anxiety in cats can include “restlessness, excessive meowing, being more startled than normal, refusing their food, hiding, toileting outside the litter tray, excessive scratching, and in severe cases, vomiting or diarrhoea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prevent separation anxiety, she advises you to give your cats a routine, even when you are away, to help them feel relaxed. If you notice a change in your cat’s behaviour, take them to a vet to rule out any medical issues.

How to prepare your cat before going on holiday

Dr Moyes has shared four things that you can do to help your cat prepare for the transition of you going on holiday.

Introduce your cat to their sitter before going on holiday

Changing your cat’s routine can have an impact on their wellbeing. This can disrupt their eating and toileting patterns and lead to them urinating outside the litter tray.

Dr Moyes advises that to ensure a smooth transition, your pet-sitter meets your cat before you leave, to “help reduce stress and ensure your pet is happy and comfortable with them first to reduce anxiety.”

Prepare your cat for going away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you normally don’t leave your cat alone for long, start preparing them as soon as possible. Dr Moyes recommends that you start leaving them for small periods, building this up gradually to get them used to being without you for longer.

Prepare food

If you plan on leaving your cat for a short period, it’s important to leave them with enough food and water.

Wet food will spoil after being left out for a couple of hours. Dry food will last longer but will need to be replaced every 12 hours.

Dr Moyes advises: “For longer periods, always make sure you have a cat sitter to ensure that their food and drink can be replenished.”

Tidy away hazards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cats love to play and get bored easily. If you leave hazardous items around your home, such as poisonous plants, cleaning supplies, or human food, this could be dangerous for your pet.

Dr Moyes recommends: “Make sure your cat has things to play with that will help your pet stay entertained and happy while you’re away. Use play toys such as puzzle feeders or a fishing rod toy to keep them entertained. A cat tower or clear windowsill is also helpful as cats feel most secure when they’re up high.”

It’s not just cats who are important members of the family; if you have a dog, this is how long you can leave a dog home alone, according to experts.