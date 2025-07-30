Brighton FC launches official photo cakes in ASDA
Big Day Cakes has partnered with Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. to launch official photo cakes in ASDA stores in Brighton and nationwide! The official, licensed Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. football team logos and designs are now live, ready to be personalised with football fans’ photos. Football team photo cakes are popular with fans of all ages, and make perfect, personalised birthday cakes.
Create quick, quality, personalised football photo cakes in minutes, making everyone’s ‘Big Days’ easier and more special.
In-store medium cake: £14.98, 22 servings
In-store large cake: £19.48, 40 servings
The in-store process is simple due to Big Day Cake’s reliable technology and user-friendly interface:
- Find the Big Day Cakes kiosk in the celebration cake aisle
- Upload a photo
- Design your cake topper
- Take your receipt to the in-store bakery
- Collect your cake
- Relax and enjoy your Big Day!
Find your nearest Big Day Cake kiosk at bigdaycakes.com/find-a-store