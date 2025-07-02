Chichester: British Heart Foundation store announces 'closing down sale'
The British Heart Foundation on 19-22 Southgate, Chichester, has announced a closing-down sale.
hThe British Heart Foundation is a UK-based charity focused on cardiovascular research.
It supports medical studies into heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors, while also working to influence public policy and raise awareness.
The charity has two locations in the West Sussex city of Chichester. One of which, on Southgate, looks to be shutting up shop. The other shop resides on North Street.
Signs on the British Heart Foundation shop appeared, which read ‘closing down sale’.
Updates to follow.
