Chichester: British Heart Foundation store announces 'closing down sale'

The British Heart Foundation on 19-22 Southgate, Chichester, has announced a closing-down sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

hThe British Heart Foundation is a UK-based charity focused on cardiovascular research.

It supports medical studies into heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors, while also working to influence public policy and raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has two locations in the West Sussex city of Chichester. One of which, on Southgate, looks to be shutting up shop. The other shop resides on North Street.

Signs on the British Heart Foundation shop appeared, which read ‘closing down sale’.

Updates to follow.