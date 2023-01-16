Opening this summer, it will be the first Greggs store at a London airport, providing passengers, staff and commuters with a range of products including the chain’s famous Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll and Steak Bake. Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and Fairtrade coffee.
Pam McCarthy, Director of Retail, Gatwick Airport said: “Greggs will be a fantastic addition to the South Terminal at Gatwick, providing arriving passengers with a great taste of Britain, or a warm ‘welcome home’.
“Situated immediately opposite the arrivals gates, the store will also be ideally located for those using the newly refurbished Gatwick Airport train station to grab a coffee or quick breakfast on their way to work, and for those awaiting the return of loved ones from a trip abroad.”
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
Greggs will be the first new food and beverage outlet to open at Gatwick Airport in 2023.