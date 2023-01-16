London Gatwick Airport will welcome its first Greggs store this spring, with the leading food-on-the-go retailer landing at South Terminal arrivals.

Opening this summer, it will be the first Greggs store at a London airport, providing passengers, staff and commuters with a range of products including the chain’s famous Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll and Steak Bake. Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and Fairtrade coffee.

Pam McCarthy, Director of Retail, Gatwick Airport said: “Greggs will be a fantastic addition to the South Terminal at Gatwick, providing arriving passengers with a great taste of Britain, or a warm ‘welcome home’.

It will Greggs' first London airport store

“Situated immediately opposite the arrivals gates, the store will also be ideally located for those using the newly refurbished Gatwick Airport train station to grab a coffee or quick breakfast on their way to work, and for those awaiting the return of loved ones from a trip abroad.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”