Iceland store in Crawley reopens after £240k refurbishment - take a look inside with our video walkthrough

The store was refurbished so customers could get a revamped layout, improved product ranges across fresh, chilled, grocery and frozen plus an enhanced shopping experience.
We got a sneak preview of the changes before the doors opened to customers at 8am on Thursday, February 20.
You can watch a walkthrough of the store in the video above.
Here are some pictures of the inside of the store.
Iceland store in Crawley reopens after £240k refurbishment
The Iceland store in Broadfield, Crawley, reopened on Thursday, February 20 following a £240k refurbishment. Photo: Mark Dunford
