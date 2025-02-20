Iceland store in Crawley reopens after £240k refurbishment - take a look inside with our video walkthrough

The store was refurbished so customers could get a revamped layout, improved product ranges across fresh, chilled, grocery and frozen plus an enhanced shopping experience.

We got a sneak preview of the changes before the doors opened to customers at 8am on Thursday, February 20.

You can watch a walkthrough of the store in the video above.

Here are some pictures of the inside of the store.

Iceland store in Crawley reopens after £240k refurbishment : Iceland store in Crawley reopens after £240k refurbishment The Iceland store in Broadfield, Crawley, reopened on Thursday, February 20 following a £240k refurbishment. Photo: Mark Dunford

