Crawley food retailer to close for a week for £240k refurbishment - this is what you can expect
Signs in the Broadfield Barton branch of the food retailer say: “This store is closing for a fresh new look. Closed from 4pm Thursday 13 February. Reopens 8am Thursday 20 February.”
An Iceland spokesperson said: "Our Crawley Iceland store at Broadfield Barton will be temporarily closing on the 13th February and reopening on the 20th February - complete with a fresh new look. Customers can expect a revamped layout, improved product ranges across fresh, chilled, grocery and frozen plus an enhanced shopping experience. “We've invested £240k in the refurbishment to bring a brighter, more modern store to the area and we’re confident shoppers will love the changes.”
Iceland has more than 900 stores throughout the UK, a further 40 owned or franchised stores across Europe, and a global export business.
