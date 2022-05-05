Table mat and coaster designer Jenny Duff will be hosting a pop-up shop, enabled by The Great British Pop-Up, at John Lewis in Horsham from May 9 to 15. Picture by Steve Robards

There will be a curated selection of designs available, including the delicious new Fruit range of Pear, Lemon, Strawberry, Gooseberry, Currant and Plum.

The Great British Pop-Up offers an amazing opportunity for growing or established businesses to showcase their brand in a leading British department store, increase brand awareness, get real time customer feedback and make money at the same time.

Jack Howe, branch manager for John Lewis & Partners, Horsham, said: "We love to support smaller British businesses where we can, and are really excited that Jenny's chosen to showcase her fun and colourful designs with us - which we know will be a huge hit with our customers."

Jenny Duff has been designing and making table mats and coasters since 1999. With her background in design and photography, Jenny has established a popular brand, selling through stores, fairs and online.

As well as producing her own patterns, she works with brilliant designers to add greater choice for the customer.