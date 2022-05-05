‘We want our old roads back’: Outcry over Broadbridge Heath traffic problems

The outcry follows concerns about cars using a bus-only lane between Broadbridge Way and Sargent Way.

And it was sparked after Horsham Police posted a message on social media saying how they had been monitoring the bus lane and had warned four drivers “that their cars weren’t buses.”

It sparked a backlash with people condemning the bus-only lane and calling for it to be returned to its former through-road.

A public furore erupted when police posted a social media message about monitoring a bus-only lane in Broadbridge Heath

Lee Balchin said: “The current arrangements there are stupid, a complete waste of time and money and utterly dangerous.”

And Eszter Resli-Pugh said: “It is a ridiculous layout.

“West Sussex County Council got so many complaints at the time of building that area. We want our old roads back.”

Georgy Hamilton added: “So dangerous! I’ve said it’s only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.”

And Jo Leonard said: “It should never have been closed off in the first place.”

Roger Edwards asked: “Instead of wasting police resources why doesn’t the council install a camera and implement a fine every time someone breaks the law?”

Sarah Lewis pointed out: “The road closure makes no sense. People drive an additional 0.7 miles to go via the A264 instead.

“How many additional miles/gallons of fuel are being burnt each year because of this?”

Ian Petch added: “Maybe the council should have listened to the massive public outcry raised at the time about shutting that cut through stretch of road.

“Yet again they went against what the public wanted and did their own thing.

“This means a longer journey to get onto the Five Oaks Road when coming from Horsham which increases traffic pollution and uses more petrol. What a joke.”

Horsham Police added: “When local residents express their concerns about something, we do what we can to help.

“On this occasion local residents are concerned about persons with disabilities unable to get to the buses if cars are parked in the bus lane.

“We will be monitoring this and working with our partnership agencies.”