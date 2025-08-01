New crystals shop to open in former Worthing post office

A new shop is opening in a former Worthing post office, with free gifts available over the opening weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vici Boyd has been running Magickal Moments as an online business for several years, as well as selling her crystals and metaphysical supplies at markets.

She has taken the next step by opening her own shop, Magickal Moments, at 19 Broadwater Street East, in a former Broadwater post office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town crier Bob Smitherman will be officially opening the shop on Saturday, August 2, at 10am and a witches brew will be on offer for the grand opening.

Magickal Moments will be selling crystals and metaphysical supplies

Vici said: "We will be selling crystals and metaphysical supplies, with a large range of healing and decorative crystals, candles, incense, apothecary items, altar wares, spell kit and unique gifts.

"We will also be offering tarot readings, meditation sessions and workshops at our new premises. We will be hosting the opening event over the weekend, with various things happening on Saturday and Sunday."

Free gift bags worth more than £10 will be offered to the first 25 people who make a purchase and there will be other freebies for anyone who makes a purchase over the weekend.

Magickal Moments will be open on Saturday, August 2, from 11am to 4pm and Sunday, August 3, from 1pm to 5pm.