Pop up boutique in Petworth on Saturday April 5 and Sunday April 6 in aid of rescue dogs in need

In a stylish and heartfelt initiative renowned former model and dedicated animal welfare advocate Victoria Featherstone Pearce is launching a luxury pop-up boutique in aid of rescue dogs. This exclusive event featuring a beautiful collection of preloved and new designer dresses and accessories will raise vital funds for her 100% volunteer run dog rescue charity K-9 Angels.

The weekend event will take place on Saturday April 5 and Sunday April 6 from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Fitness Hub in Petworth.

The pop up boutique will offer fashion lovers a unique chance to refresh their wardrobes while directly contributing to the welfare of dogs in desperate need.

Victoria has spent the past 13 years tirelessly rescuing and rehoming dogs from the UK, Romania, Bahrain, and Thailand, was inspired to create the pop-up after connecting with other women who, like her, have cherished designer pieces that deserve a second life.

Petworth Pop UP

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recycle beautiful clothes while making a tangible difference in the lives of rescue dogs,”

says Victoria … who shares her home in Pulborough with her seven rescue dogs.

“Every purchase will help fund life saving care, food, and spay/neuter campaigns for dogs in need.”

The event is set to coincide with the month long Spring Festival at Petworth House and the popular Makers Market making it a must-visit weekend destination.

K-9 Angels.... Co Founder Pola Pospieszalska , Patron Eamonn Holmes OBE, Singer and Ambassador Jo O'Meara and Co Founder Victoria Featherstone Pearce

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs, enjoy complimentary cupcakes, and browse an exquisite selection of fashion in the stunning setting of Petworth.

Adding to the charity’s incredible support, K-9 Angels is proudly supported by patrons Eamonn Holmes OBE and Sue Barker MBE, both passionate advocates for dog rescue.

Victoria and her team are also calling on the community to get involved by donating quality preloved or new women’s fashion items.

Donations will help sustain future pop-up events - with the hope of establishing a permanent fundraising boutique in Petworth.

Victoria Featherstone Pearce Hosts Exclusive Pop Up Boutique

All proceeds from the boutique will go directly towards rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need, as well as supporting the charity’s essential spay and neuter campaigns.

Join us this weekend for this paw-sitive fashion fundraiser and help change the lives of our four-legged friends!

Event Details: K-9 Angels Paw Pup Pop-Up Shop

When: Saturday, April 5 & Sunday 6th.

Time: 12 PM - 4 PM

Where: Fitness Hub Petworth, 4 Market Square, GU28 OAH

Instagram: @thek9angels…..