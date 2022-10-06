Proposals to modernise and refurbish one of Crawley's most prominent and well known buildings

The proposals for Queensway Store at the heart of Queens Square. will seek planning permission for changes to the exterior appearance of the building and also to allow alternative small business space and meeting/mini-conference uses on its upper floors. Decathlon currently occupy the ground and first floors of the building and will remain a long term tenant of the premises, and an important anchor retailer for the town centre.

The proposed “Queensway Store” scheme, designed by Belfast based Like Architects, proposes to replace the tired façade of the building with a modern efficient non-combustible ceramic material cladding system, improving its sustainability, whilst creating a fantastic new image for Queens Square.

Michael Martin, director of Like Architects said: "Like Architects are delighted to be engaged in proposals for the redevelopment of Queensway Store.

How the Queensway Store will look

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recognising the prominence of the building within Queens Square and reflecting on its pivotal role in Crawley’s New Town heritage has also given the opportunity for us to consider how to strengthen its links with the architecture of Crawley’s historic High Street, hence the proposed use of ceramic cladding. Subject to planning permission, we look forward to progressing towards delivery this exciting project to modernise a high profile building in the town centre with a high quality design to help catalyse further investment.”

The developer is Galgorm Properties who will be seeking the public’s opinion on the proposals and who will be holding an in-person exhibition in County Mall from Wednesday 12thOctober to Saturday 15th October 2022 to allow the public and interested parties to view the proposals and provide feedback.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m pleased to see that plans for this building are moving forward. I’d encourage everyone to take a look at the proposals and have their say on Galgorm’s consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals will also be presented on-line on a dedicated webpage at https://www.likearchitects.co.uk/queensway_store. This will be available to view between Monday 10th October 2022 and Monday 31st October 2022. You will be able to post comments and feedback via an email link on the web page. Information on the proposals can also be provided separately by e-mail or post to any interested persons.

If you would like further information, electronic copies of the application drawings and/or would like to comment, this can be done via e-mail or post by contacting: Galgorm Properties, 7 Corbally Road, Ballymena, BT42 1JQ Telephone 028 2566 3406 E-mail [email protected]