Support local and spoil mum this Mother’s Day in Brighton

Mother’s Day takes place on Sunday 30th March, and we’re being encouraged to ‘shop local’ to boost Brighton’s economy.

A strong ‘support local’ message is being issued ahead of Mother’s Day on behalf of Brighton businesses.

The backers of the Brighton Gift Card say that Mother’s Day is a key trading period for businesses with Mintel suggesting that an estimated £1.6 billion was spent on the occasion in 2024 in the UK, an increase of 4.4% on 2023. 6 in 10 consumers made purchases for Mother’s Day in 2024, according to the data.

Gift cards were a popular Mother’s Day reward in 2024, with Gift Card & Voucher Association (GCVA) data suggesting that 10% of people purchased a gift card for the occasion.

Brighton Gift Card in The Lanes, Brighton

Shelley Weltifrom Brilliant Brighton (the city centre’s Business Improvement District, who recently launched the Brighton Gift Card) said it’s vital to keep Mother’s Day spend local: “The first few months of the year can be the quietest for businesses. It’s vital that we capture Mother’s Day spending for the benefit of our city centre, so we can ensure businesses not only stay open but thrive. Thriving businesses are businesses who continue to invest in Brighton, that continue to employ local people and continue to innovate and create.

“Our local gift card is ideal for Mother’s Day as it can be spent at over 70 local shops, restaurants, salons, cafes and more, giving mums unbeatable local choice and locking spend into Brighton. It’s a way to support local and spoil mum at the same time.”

The Brighton Gift Card is part of the award-winning Town & City Gift Card concept from Miconex, active across the UK. Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “In our 2024 research, 82% of consumers said supporting local businesses has become more important to them over the past 12 months. Purchasing your local gift card is a way for you, and the recipient, to support where you live in a tangible way. 42% of people will spend their card within 3 months and 33% within 3- 6 months, and 86% spend more than the gift card value on redemption. The Brighton Gift Card is a gift that will keep on giving to the local economy for months to come.”

The Brighton Gift Card can be purchased online and picked up and topped up at home from Bird & Blend Tea Co., Simon Webster Hair and Toby Tiger (all Gardner Street) and Global Links, Western Road.