Bustling markets are a common scene at this time of year, with the festive wreaths, towering trees and twinkling lights adding some cheery Christmas sparkle for shoppers on the hunt for those all-important gifts.

Spitalfields is no exception and was the hive of activity when my wife and I ventured down to the nation's capital for some much-needed pampering, retail therapy and a generous amount of food and fizz.

After all, it was our 11th wedding anniversary and keen to celebrate in style, we emerged from Liverpool Street tube station in high spirits as we strolled the short stone's throw to our overnight abode, the Andaz London hotel.

There was no time to waste and after being freed from our baggage at reception, we set off to discover the mecca of unique goods on offer in the shops of Spitalfields E1, renowned as one of London's most historical markets, right in the heart of the East End.

Spitalfields Market with a festive touch. | Brendan Bell

First up was a fun in-store experience at luxury fragrance brand Malin + Goetz, where a quick browse and sniff of some of the nostril-soothing products preceded a relaxing half-hour prosecco-enhanced session of scent matching designed to suit our lifestyles.

There are other great shops to explore, particularly on Market Street where you'll find independent fragrance and homeware brand Earl of East, which started life as a single market stall in 2014, and on Brushfield Street it's worth perusing the offerings of two of the more internationally-known names, Swiss sportswear specialists ON and Rains, the high-end outdoor clothing giants.

Some of the amazing Italian dishes on offer at Alfi. | Caitlin Isola

A shopping day in the capital wouldn't be complete without a lunch pit stop, with Italian restaurant Alfi, underneath the market canopies in Crispin Place, the chosen venue for a refuel.

Despite being in the midst of the festive season, it felt as though we'd been whisked off to Bologna or Naples as we made our way through the Italian regions via our taste buds, sharing some of the restaurant's finest dishes, starting with the mixed charcuterie and king prawns before moving onto the more robust and fuller-flavoured dry age ribeye and hake on the bone grills, along with the rich, but deliciously moreish beef shin ragu.

There was just enough room for an Italian classic tiramisu dessert, accompanied by an equally indulgent after-dinner ‘Caffe Charlie’ cocktail featuring chocolate and whipped cream, which could easily be described as an espresso martini with a Christmas twist.

A huge selection of beers are available at Kill The Cat Spitalfields. | Sister London

With the sheer amount of food building up a thirst, we managed to drag our weary bodies round the corner to Kill the Cat bar and kitchen, where we expanded our beer horizons with a guided tasting hosted by resident ale aficionado Tom, who was as friendly as he was informative.

Back at the Hyatt-owned Andaz for some well-earned downtime while my wife enjoyed two hours of bliss with a signature facial, blow dry and hair styling at Amazon Salon, there was chance for me to explore the hotel before putting my feet up for a couple of hours to peruse the day's football results in the sanctuary of our room, a spacious one king-bed deluxe.

With ample space to unwind and impressive views across the city, the room boasted a number of comforting features including a separate sitting area and large bathroom with walk-in shower and fast-fill bathtub, while other amenities included a complimentary minibar with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, luxurious yukata robes, a 55-inch smart TV and Nespresso coffee maker.

The Andaz London hotel. | Sister London

Designed by Sir Terance Conran, the Andaz is overflowing with character and you are immediately impressed as you walk through the revolving doors into the spacious and shiny lobby, with the hotel showcasing architectural grandeur throughout thanks to its bold trendy interiors and nod to the area's history and evolving East London art scene.

There is plenty to offer, from 267 guest rooms including 15 suites, five restaurants and bars and a state of the art fitness centre, facilities which have even been graced by global megastars like Beyonce and Lady Gaga who are on the list of previous visitors, and wIth direct transport links from Heathrow and Stansted airports, you can see why it's a popular base for travellers.

For dinner, we were booked into the hotel's authentic Japanese restaurant Miyako, where we were taken on another culinary journey thanks to its traditional menu of sushi, sashimi and teriyaki in an intimate setting, which created the perfect romantic atmosphere for our special anniversary meal.

The stylish lounge at London Andaz hotel. | Sister London

There are other dining venues to suit varying tastes, from the comfort food of Rake's Cafe Bar, where we enjoyed breakfast, to cuisine for the more curious foodies at Lady Abercorn's Pub and Kitchen. Eastway Brasserie provides a more relaxed dining experience while the 1901 Wine Lounge offers a stylish cocoon for connoisseurs and casual drinkers.

After a good night's sleep, a relaxing morning recharged the batteries for a walk around Spitalfields Market, open seven days a week and boasting an uncompromising array of independent traders showcasing impressive hand-crafted items and clothes stalls, as well as a number of pop-up food trucks oozing delightful foodie smells.

With lunchtime looming, this time we decided to eat on our feet as we headed to the food kiosks of Lamb Street to try out the mouthwatering tacos of Dos Mas Tacos and, always a sucker for Italian cuisine, the delicious pizzas at Sud Italia.

A pedicure was enjoyed at Townhouse. | Sister London

Time was ticking on and the train home from St Pancras station was calling, but there was just enough time to end our trip with some more pampering during a pedicure at Townhouse, which was enjoyed with one final glass of prosecco and in the knowledge that, for a few hours at least, I'd have the nicest feet on the railways, marking the end of what had been a very special anniversary weekend.

TRAVEL FACTS

Andaz London Liverpool Street

Address: Andaz London Liverpool Street, 40 Liverpool St, London, EC2M 7QN

Room prices start at £395 a night.