Here are some of the most popular camping sites according to Google reviews.

The Oven Campsite on Hayling Island is family-friendly with 280 plots including a large dedicated camping field for tents and space for touring caravans and camper vans. Facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, shop and on-site cafe.

Rookesbury Park Club Campsite at Hundred Acres Road, Wickham, has been given four-and-a-half stars on Google reviews. At the gateway to the South Downs it is set in tranquil parkland and filled with hedges and trees in the valley, with the Forest of Bere at its edge.

Camping a great way to experience the outdoors.

The Secret Campsite in Lewes has received a five star review on Google, with one reviewer saying: “One of the best sites I have been to in terms of plots and prettiness.”

Described as ‘real camping with nature’ it has hot solar powered showers, an electric car charging point, flushing toilets, a washing area with lots of hot water, a fridge and freezer, loads of wheelbarrows for transferring gear, and firewood.

Dogwood Camping and Glamping is in Rye. Here you can pitch up your own tent or take advantage of its onsite bell tents.

Fairfields Farm lies on the Pevensey Levels, an area of natural beauty and one of just four National Nature Reserves in East Sussex. The Levels stretch more than 10,000 acres between Eastbourne and Hastings.

Beech Estate Campsite has a rating of 4.8 stars with 125 reviews. It is set within the edge of 600-acre woodland near Battle in East Sussex. The off-grid campsite offers both wild glamping and real camping.

In West Sussex there is Nunnington Farm, which is just a short distance from West Wittering village.

The location is ideal for dogs as they have set aside a large area on the farm for guests to exercise dogs off their leads, but dogs must stay strictly on leads at all times on the main campsite.

Sumners Ponds Fishery and Campsite in Barns Green near Horsham is set in tranquil countryside amongst 100 acres of lakes, woodland and pasture.

The campsite itself boasts high quality campsite facilities, acres of woodland, a working farm and fishing lakes. It has been rated 4.5 stars with 900 reviews on Google.

Fox Wood Campsite in Patching not only offers camping and a range of facilities but also hosts a number of events through the year from a circus skills school to birds of prey demonstrations.