Through the Great British Rail Sale, the Government are offering over a million rail tickets for passengers at 50 per cent off.

Henry said: "Pressures caused by global events are putting a strain on household finances across the country – so the Government is taking action to help families with their day-to-day expenses.

"It’s excellent news that the Government has launched this first-of-its-kind Great British Rail Sale, to help families save up to 50 per cent on their ticket prices for trips across the country.

Henry Smith MP has welcomed that more than one million train tickets across the UK will have their prices slashed by up to 50 per cent, helping families across Crawley with the cost of living. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"This is a valuable opportunity for people across Crawley and helps to give more people a chance to catch up with friends and family or take a well-deserved break.”

This is the first nationwide rail sale in history. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, April 19 for journeys taking place between April 25 to May 27 – offering passengers significant savings on journeys in and across the UK.

The discount will be available on selected Advance tickets from participating train companies, or Off-Peak tickets as an alternative on some routes. Customers can find out more by visiting greatbritishrailsale.nationalrail.co.uk.

This sale includes offerings such as cutting the price of a ticket from York to Leeds from £5.60 to £2.80; London to Edinburgh from £44 to £22; London to Cardiff from £47 to £25; Wolverhampton to Liverpool from £10.50 to £5.25; and Manchester to Newcastle from £20.60 to £10.30.

To make sure more passengers can benefit, Railcard customers will also be able to save an extra third off a Great British Rail Sale ticket. This means that under 30-year-olds, over 60s and disabled passengers will travel for even less.

Passengers who need extra support to find or buy discounted tickets will be able to contact their preferred retailer direct and purchase their tickets over the phone or at their nearest, staffed, ticket office.

The Government is listening to people’s concerns about rising costs and is taking action worth more than £22 billion in 2022-23 alone – which includes support with the cost of energy bills and to help to ensure people keep more of their money. Offering half-price rail tickets is one of the ways the government is further supporting families with the cost of living.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said: "For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

"There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today."