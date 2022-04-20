Part of road closed in Crawley after police respond to domestic disturbance

Part of a road in Crawley has been closed after Sussex Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 9:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:00 am

A woman has been taken to hospital after police were called to an incident at Warren Drive.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At 6.25am on Wednesday (April 20) police responded to a domestic disturbance at an address in Warren Drive, Crawley.

“A 33-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with wounds consistent of being caused by a bladed weapon.

Part of a road in Crawley has been closed after Sussex Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Part of the road is closed while officers remain at the scene. There will be an increased police presence as officers continue their enquiries.

“There is no further information at this time.”

