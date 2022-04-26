Southern Rail announced on Twitter that Goring-by-Sea railway station has reopened after being shut due to a person being hit by a train.
Even though the station has reopened, Southern Rail said on Twitter to ‘please continue to allow extra time this afternoon as some services are still subject to delays of up to 15 minutes’.
No trains could run between Hove, Worthing and Littlehampton or Barnham and an extremely limited rail replacement bus service was in place.
However, these lines were opened shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon.
According to Southern Rail emergency services arrived to deal with the incident shortly before 11.30am this morning (Tuesday, April 30).
Read More
The British Transport Police have been approached for comment.