OpenTable said it is the 'leading provider; of free, real-time online reservations for diners and reservation and guest management solutions for restaurants.

The website said it analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month and sorts the results by category 'to help you discover new favourites'.

Using that data, OpenTable has compiled a list of diners' favourite restaurants in West Sussex and East Sussex.

These are the restaurants included, as of Sunday, May 15.

The restaurants are presented in no particular order.

All photos are courtesy of Google Street View.

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant, Hurstpierpoint (High Street) Five stars (339 reviews)

2. Rincon de Pepe, Worthing (South Street) 4.5 stars (163 reviews)

3. The Cat Inn, West Hoathly (North Lane) 4.5 stars (827 reviews)

4. La Campania Arundel (High Street) 4.5 stars (539 reviews)