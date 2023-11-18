75-year-old pedestrian dies in major collision in East Sussex
The incident occurred in Flimwell on Thursday evening (November 16), in the area of the A21 London Road and the A268 Hawkhurst Road.
Sussex Police have now confirmed that the victim – a 75-year-old local man – was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his next of kin have now been traced and informed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of the HGV involved – a 57-year-old man from Rye – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation as enquiries continue.
“A section of the road was closed overnight to allow for forensics investigations, and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding.
“Police continue to urge anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam footage who travelled along that stretch of road around the time of the collision, to come forward.
“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Colchester.”