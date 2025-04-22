A Downland seat was a prompt to a team of campaigners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The image of a Downland seat dedicated to a highway design innovator prompted a response from a team campaigning to improve safety on the C7.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearance of vegetation from High and Over revealed a bench set up as a memorial to William Rees Jeffreys who played a crucial role in shaping and naming roads throughout the country.

He was responsible for road numbering and the proposal of a London orbital route, now the M25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While researching the history of the C7 from Newhaven to Lewes, a community group discovered how Mr Jeffreys had used his influence 'to secure the improvement of the road used by cyclists on their way to the Continent.'

Image C7

For centuries the narrow, winding track was the only direct route between Lewes and Newhaven with the Ouse serving as the alternative direct transport link. The result of his involvement was that, in 1911, the Roads Board agreed an improvement scheme with East Sussex County Council (ESCC) at a cost of £33,619.

The road was reclassified as the C7 in the mid-1970s and HGVs prohibited from using it so it could revert to a quiet, rural road serving local residents.

Community group spokeswoman Wendy Brewer said: "This has never been achieved. The C7 still accommodates 10,000 vehicles a day with an average speed in excess of 50mph. Only the most determined cyclists will use it in preference to safer cycleways."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She noted in recent years ESCC's Highways teams' response has been speed limit reduction in limited locations along the road, extra speed signs and roundels as well as vertical deflection devices, gateways and pedestrian islands. She notes: "These deface the local roadside environment while making no measurable contribution to the safety of the C7."

And she went on: "It's because of longstanding fears about road safety that our group is commissioning a road traffic design study which will recommend corrective measures to improve the safety of the C7 for everyone while restoring its rural nature."

She said local support for the project has been measured, a governance structure developed and money raised to commission a traffic calming strategy. She continued: "We then created an advisory panel comprising local parish chairs, local town, district and county councillors, our MP and representatives of the South Downs National Park, SUSTRANS and the Department of Transport."

They have appointed transport consultants PJA who recently delivered their report with recommendations for a three-phase approach to slowing the C7 traffic by introducing visual reminders that hundreds of people live along this rural road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy explained: "And now we are in the process of applying for CIL funding to enable us to begin the process of introducing these visual signals.

"Decades after Mr Rees Jeffreys was involved in determining the design and functionality of the C7 we are once again encouraging users to slow down and enjoy these beautiful surroundings as they travel along this winding rural road."

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195