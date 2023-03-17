Chichester District Council have said their thoughts are with those affected after a major fire destroyed a Midhurst hotel on Thursday morning, March 16.

At 1.08am fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in The Angel Inn in North Street and more than 30 people were evacuated.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their windows shut.

The historic building is an important landmark for Midhurst and it dates back to the 17th century. Chichester District Council made a statement on Twitter at 5.51pm on Friday, March 17.

A major fire destroyed a Midhurst hotel on Thursday morning, March 16. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They said: “Yesterday, was a harrowing and challenging day for the people of Midhurst following the hotel fire on North Street and are thoughts are with those affected.

"Our staff were on hand to provide a rest centre for those affected. We also assisted those who had been displaced and are continuing to do so. Yesterday and today, our Economic Development Officers managed to talk to 22 local businesses affected by the fire to see what assistance they may need.

“A recovery group is being set up and we are liaising with WSCC to see what support can be provided. West Sussex Council is responsible for the road closure and will be posting updates at twitter.com/WSHighways. They have also provided an update on the access in North Street at www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/update-on-the-fire-at-the-angel-hotel-in-midhurst.

“Unfortunately, our waste and recycling crews are unable to gain access to those properties affected by the road closure at the current time. They have advised that if bins haven’t been collected then we will attempt to recollect them as soon as North Street has been reopened. If you are affected by this, we would urge you to download our Chichester District Council app, which provides personalised notifications and updates, so that you can keep updated on the very latest position. We are liaising with West Sussex Fire and Rescue to find out when we are likely to gain access.

"We are also doing all we can to assist those businesses that use our waste and recycling service. Those in the exclusion zone have had their account put on hold so that they are not charged during this period. Other businesses may experience some disruption due to access reasons and we will intend to do the very best we can to find ways around this. However, if any businesses are concerned, we would encourage them to contact us by emailing: [email protected]

“The situation is evolving and you can be assured that we are adapting our plans accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.”

At 4pm today West Sussex County Council said the A286 North Street in Midhurst will remain closed to all vehicles while safety inspections are carried out. The council said: “We will endeavour to re-open the road under traffic signal control as soon as possible. Pedestrian access to the area is still limited. Please plan your journeys accordingly.”