A video looking back to when Madness lead singer Suggs screwed the final plank into Hastings Pier in 2016

Suggs screwed the last plank into the decking on Tuesday, March 22 2016 before the pier's gala celebration in May that year.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:23 pm
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:34 pm

The Hastings-born pop star completed the redecking of the pier after a £15m renovation, which took place between 2014 - 2016.

Madness headlined at the gala opening celebration of the pier on Saturday, May 21 2016.

Graham McPherson, aka Suggs, said he was excited to be the first musicians to play on the pier following its impressive musical heritage after the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Who and the others that performed there in its heyday.

Suggs, from Madness, enjoying a cup of tea on Hastings pier in March 2016.

“I was born here and went up and down this pier as a kid myself but the band never had an opportunity to play here in our first incarnation,” he said.

“So the rest of the band had no choice in the matter.

“It’s lovely to see something that was such a massive part of Hastings’ culture come back.”

The pier is 11,000sqm, nearly 300m long and a ‘work of art’, according to Suggs, after a successful restoration project following the devastating fire in 2010.

Suggs screwing the last plank into the decking of the pier at a press event in March 2016.

