A24 reopens in West Sussex after air ambulance responds to serious collision - RECAP
The A24 was closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance landed at the scene around 9am. A man was airlifted to hospital and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Click here to read more.
An AA Traffic News notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A24 London Road Northbound from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike. Traffic will need to be held on the opposite side for air ambulance.
"Congestion to Worthing diverting via Findon, and long delays on the A27 either side.”
The traffic was worsened in Worthing after a second collision – on A24 Broadwater Road, northbound at Sompting Avenue (Northbrook College).
At 1.30pm – more than four hours after the incident – West Sussex Highways confirmed that the A24 had re-opened northbound and southbound, from Findon Village to Washington Roundabout. The minor collision in Worthing has also cleared.
Incident has cleared, map shows
Two people were injured
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed two people were injured after the collision.
“It was a collision involving three vehicles, just before 9am,” a spokesperson said. “Ambulance crews attended alongside the air ambulance.
"Two patients were assessed at the scene. One was taken to Worthing Hospital by road. The other patient was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”
Road reopened
Man airlifted to hospital 'with serious injuries'
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious A24 collision.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.45am on Thursday, November 16.
"The dual carriageway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.
"The collision involved three vehicles, and a man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex Country Hospital via Air Ambulance with serious injuries.
"Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or vehicles in the area at the time to come forward."
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via emailing: [email protected] and quoting serial 247 of 16/11.
The police spokesperson added: "Motorists are advised that there may be delays in the area while the incident is responded to, but the road is expected to reopen in the early afternoon."
Second collision reported on A24 - this time in Worthing
A second crash has now been reported on the A24 - this time in Worthing.
An AA Traffic report reads: "Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A24 Broadwater Road northbound at Sompting Avenue (Northbrook College)."
This will add to the already-heavy congestion in the town.
Eye-witness account from a motorist stuck in huge queue of traffic
"I was sat in the queue for 1.5 hrs. My thoughts were with the crash victims. I hope they get to hospital and recover soon."