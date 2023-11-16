Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious A24 collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.45am on Thursday, November 16.

"The dual carriageway was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

"The collision involved three vehicles, and a man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex Country Hospital via Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

"Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or vehicles in the area at the time to come forward."

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via emailing: [email protected] and quoting serial 247 of 16/11.