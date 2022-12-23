Edit Account-Sign Out
A27 Shoreham collision: Driver suffers minor injuries after collision caused by 'standing water'

A driver suffered minor injuries after a collision on the A27 in Shoreham, according to a police officer who responded to the incident.

By Sam Morton
57 minutes ago

Police officers were called to the A27, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, around 8am today (Friday, December 23).

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said it was a ‘single-vehicle rollover collision’.

He added: “Thankfully the driver – who crashed after hitting standing water – has suffered only minor injuries.”

Police officers were called to the A27, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics. Photo: PC Tom Van Der Wee
