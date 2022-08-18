A29 closed near Arundel after collision
The A29 has been closed for hours following a collision this morning (Thursday, August 18).
As of 4.30pm, A29 Bury Hill remained closed both ways between The Street and A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge roundabout)
Long queues have been reported by AA Traffic between Pulborough and Arundel.
It comes after a collision around 10am, with accident investigation work continuing throughout the afternoon – according to traffic reports.
Most Popular
Sussex Roads Police said the closures at Bury Hill on the A29 will be ‘removed soon’.
"However we are just recovering a HGV that broke down before the collision,” a statement read.
"Fingers crossed that should not be too long.”
Meanwhile, there are additional delays in nearby Amberley.
These are due to temporary traffic lights, in place for construction works on B2139 Turnpike Road, both ways near School Road.