Acclaimed British Artist, Tacita Dean announced as Ambassador for The Blake Cottage Trust

Tacita Dean, is the latest high profile contemporary British artist to assist the Blake Cottage Trust with their mission to raise £4 million for the restoration of William Blake’s former home where he penned the words to Jerusalem.

Tacita Dean states “It will be an honour and a privilege to be an Ambassador to help save and protect Blake’s Cottage on the Sussex coast.

My first engagement with William Blake, like many children of my generation, was to learn the first verse of The Tyger off by heart in primary school. The words ‘What immortal hand or eye, / Could frame thy fearful symmetry?’ do something interesting to a young mind because they propose the idea that God is an artist. Since then, Blake has been a constant reference for me.”

Doug Nicholls, Chair of the Trust commented, “with Tacita’s assistance we are pushing our appeal into the creative sector, searching for artists, collectors and members of the public, who have an interest in Blake to help us by donating funds.”

Sharyn Wortman, a trustee of the Blake Cottage Trust also added, “once we have restored the cottage we are aiming to create a permanent place of inspiration and learning for Blake. There’ll be space for resident writers, musicians, painters, printmakers etc. to find refuge and create a stream of creativity and imagination. Tacita Dean’s involvement will help us to set this in motion.”

Ultimately Blake’s cottage will be of interest to all age groups and communities and be for the benefit of the nation.

