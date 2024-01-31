BREAKING

Air ambulance called to incident in Horsham

A Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called out this morning (January 31) to an address in Horsham.
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
The air ambulance landed in Pondtail Park near Heath Way and Pondtail Close at around 8.40am.

Several ambulances vehicles were also at the scene. A witness said that the air ambulance later took off with three paramedics on board.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said they were called to ‘a private address.’

Photos: Geoff Nichols.

