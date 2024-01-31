Air ambulance called to incident in Horsham
A Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called out this morning (January 31) to an address in Horsham.
The air ambulance landed in Pondtail Park near Heath Way and Pondtail Close at around 8.40am.
Several ambulances vehicles were also at the scene. A witness said that the air ambulance later took off with three paramedics on board.
A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said they were called to ‘a private address.’
Photos: Geoff Nichols.