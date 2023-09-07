Air ambulance lands in park amid Worthing incident
An air ambulance has landed following reports of an emergency incident in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
The chopper was pictured in Palatine Park in Goring-by-Sea around 2pm.
It was reportedly responding to an incident in The Quadrant, Maybridge. A ‘rapid response’ vehicle was also involved, according to an eye-witness.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The incident the air ambulance joined us at was a call to a private address so not one we would provide details on.”