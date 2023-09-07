BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Air ambulance lands in park amid Worthing incident

An air ambulance has landed following reports of an emergency incident in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

The chopper was pictured in Palatine Park in Goring-by-Sea around 2pm.

It was reportedly responding to an incident in The Quadrant, Maybridge. A ‘rapid response’ vehicle was also involved, according to an eye-witness.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The incident the air ambulance joined us at was a call to a private address so not one we would provide details on.”

See also: A24 multi-vehicle collision: Large emergency response after car overturns in Worthing

The chopper was pictured in Palatine Park in Goring-by-Sea around 2pm.

1. Air ambulance lands after emergency incident

The chopper was pictured in Palatine Park in Goring-by-Sea around 2pm. Photo: Hanna Padwick

Related topics:South East Coast Ambulance Service