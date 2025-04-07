André Rieu's 75th birthday celebrations in cinemas across Sussex
It will be screened in more than 500 cinemas across the UK including in Sussex:
Cineworld Eastbourne; Cineworld Brighton; and the Windmill Cinema, Littlehampton. The full listings can be seen at https://www.andreincinemas.com/
Spokesman Mungo Glaysher said: “In this special event André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra as they tour the world from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht.
“Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André on a boat cruising down the river Maas where he is joined by his orchestra, in his hometown of Maastricht, in between breath taking footage of previous concerts. André will be reflecting on all of these incredible career performances across the world over, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.
“André is one of the world’s most prolific touring artists. His shows are truly incredible. Millions of fans go to see him each year, be it in the cinemas or at his annual UK tour.”
