André Rieu's 75th birthday celebrations in cinemas across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will be celebrating his 75th birthday with a special new cinema event The Dream Continues to be shown in cinemas across the UK from April 12 onwards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be screened in more than 500 cinemas across the UK including in Sussex:

Cineworld Eastbourne; Cineworld Brighton; and the Windmill Cinema, Littlehampton. The full listings can be seen at https://www.andreincinemas.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesman Mungo Glaysher said: “In this special event André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra as they tour the world from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht.

“Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André on a boat cruising down the river Maas where he is joined by his orchestra, in his hometown of Maastricht, in between breath taking footage of previous concerts. André will be reflecting on all of these incredible career performances across the world over, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.

“André is one of the world’s most prolific touring artists. His shows are truly incredible. Millions of fans go to see him each year, be it in the cinemas or at his annual UK tour.”