Andrew Griffith MP welcomes young kit-car racers through Parliament’s doors

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith hosted participants of Greenpower Education Trust, based in Fontwell – including the racing teams’ kit cars in Parliament’s famous Westminster Hall.

By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:03 BST

The event, attended by Goodwood owner The Duke of Richmond and MPs from across the UK, showcased the charity, founded by engineer and entrepreneur Edward Way.

The trust’s mission is to get young people excited about science and engineering by building and racing electric cars.

With major sponsors including Siemens, Ford, and Institute of Engineering and Technology, the charity aims to bolster STEM education at schools and youth groups up and down the country.

Andrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower Team
The trust visits schools all across the country to help them cross the finish line in their very own kit car.

They host 35 regional race events each year, including at Goodwood with support from Le Mans racing professionals.

More than 10,000 young people take part each year – either through their schools or youth groups – including international participants from the USA, India and China.

Together with students from the Sandbach School in Cheshire and Michele Augousti, Greenpower’s chief executive, the local MP helped wheel two kit cars into Westminster Hall.

Andrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower TeamAndrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower Team
Mr Griffith said: “The passion for engineering that Fontwell-based Greenpower has ignited in thousands of young people across the country is truly amazing.

"I am a proud supporter of the team who are bringing STEM subjects to life through racing, developing the life-long skills needed to support our local science and technology industry.

"It was a privilege to welcome them to Westminster – even though it took a fair amount of work to get the cars through the doors to Parliament!”

Andrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower TeamAndrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower Team
Andrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower TeamAndrew Griffith MP with the Greenpower Team
