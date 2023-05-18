Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester student to conquer her fear of heights with Spinnaker Tower abseil for charity

A young Chichester dancer with a fear of heights has decided on an extreme means of tackling her phobia - abseiling down the side of Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower for charity.

By Mark WaldronContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:53 BST

Caitlin Waldron is used to pushing herself with fresh challenges and last month appeared with the English Youth Ballet in its production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth.

But the 100-metre descent from the city’s iconic landmark is something else altogether for the 17-year-old, who is raising funds for a charity mission to Africa.

“I have a fear of heights but have decided to take on a challenge which is way out of my comfort zone in order to support families who urgently need our help in Africa,” said Caitlin. “On a previous visit to the Spinnaker, I didn’t even like making the Sky Walk over the glass floor! However, I have decided to take on the abseil on Sunday, June 4, because it is for an amazing cause.”

Caitlin Waldron, 17, is conquering her fear of heights by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for a charity mission to help schoolchildren in Africa.Caitlin Waldron, 17, is conquering her fear of heights by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for a charity mission to help schoolchildren in Africa.
As a sixth-form student at Bishop Luffa School, Caitlin will be part of a mission team travelling with the Grassroots Trust in July to deliver food to families, make and distribute water filtering systems, build beds and paint schools in Tanzania.

The student from Fishbourne, who is studying dance A-level, enjoyed being on stage in Swan Lake at the Kings after winning her way through auditions to become one of the swans dancing with international principal ballerinas. She is now preparing a dance to perform for the community she meets in Tanzania, as they will share their own cultural welcome for the school party.

Caitlin said: “I have volunteered to be part of the trip because it will open my eyes to how cultures live in other countries and how much I take for granted in my daily life – and I will bring that message back to share when I get home.”

To attend school in Tanzania, children must pay a prohibitive desk hire fee, as well as purchase their own uniform and equipment.

Caitlin Waldron is abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for charity. Last month she appeared in English Youth Ballet's production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre in Southsea and is pictured here, second left. Caitlin Waldron is abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for charity. Last month she appeared in English Youth Ballet's production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre in Southsea and is pictured here, second left.
Grassroots helps by sponsoring children so they can attend school, as well as supporting their basic needs such as nutrition and medical care.

To find out more or make a donation, please visit Caitlin’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caitlin-waldron-tanzania

