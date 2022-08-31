Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of a serious collision between a car and motorcycle in Cuckfield Road, Ansty, on Tuesday, August 30, is asked to report it to police.

“The collision happened around 9.45pm which involved a silver Volkswagen and a blue Honda motorcycle and resulted in the road being closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

“An 18-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by air ambulance with serious, life threatening injuries.”

People with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation are asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Wickford.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.