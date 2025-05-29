Arts Society Chichester Evening makes Festival donation

Arts Society Chichester Evening has made a significant contribution towards the success of this year's Festival of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have donated £250 towards the cost of promotional banners for this year's festival which runs from Saturday, June 14 to Sunday, July 20. You can explore the full programme on festivalofchichester.co.uk.

Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt said: “This is an incredibly kind gift. One of our greatest challenges is always letting people know all the fabulous things that are happening as part of the festival. This will be a huge help for us in terms of getting the word out there. We have got a wonderful programme for this year's festival and we would love to see as many people as possible come along to enjoy the huge range of events we've got. The support from Arts Society Chichester Evening really will make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Willard, chair ASCE, said: “Our June lecture each year has been part of the Festival of Chichester for the last four or five years. We pay particular attention to the subject to make sure that we get as many people as possible, and we know that we get a lot of people who buy tickets through the box office that would not usually come to one of our lectures. We are pleased to be part of the Festival of Chichester and we wanted to help the festival.

“We are in our sixth year. We started just before Covid, the September before Covid which obviously hit us hard. Our numbers had grown quite well but then we had to resort to zoom lectures. We had a faithful few, maybe 30, who came every month to our zoom lectures and enjoyed the lectures but it was hard for the lecturers because they didn't get any feedback or comments or laughs or smiles. It was so amazing when we were able to get back to meeting in person. It was so lovely to be able to speak directly with the lecturers. We started quite small again but now we are four or five years on and our numbers are growing. We get about 80 people to the lectures. We've got just over 100 members but we would love to have more. We would love to get over 150. That's the benchmark set by the Arts Society. We are still considered relatively small. Some groups have got 400 members.

“Our programme runs from September to June and we offer nine lectures a year. We hope that we offer an interesting programme on a wide range of subjects across the full spectrum of the arts. There are something like 375 lecturers that we can choose from. Our programme secretary in association with myself work on the programme. We go to London once a year to meet the lecturers and have the opportunity to listen to two minutes from them, and it works really well. We have had some really interesting lectures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're the only evening society in Chichester. The lectures start at 6:30 and finish promptly at 7:30 which gives people time to go on to dinner. It is once a month from September to June, usually on the third Wednesday of the month but not December because that would be a bit too close to Christmas!”