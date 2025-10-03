Arundel Players bring John Godber classic to the stage

Dawn Smithers directs John Godber’s two-hander September in the Rain for the Arundel Players at their Priory Playhouse Theatre, London Road, Arundel.

Performances are from October 6-11 with tickets available on 07523 417926 – a play that follows the life and holidays of Liz and Jack, John Godber's own grandparents, based on the stories they told at length, over and over again. Playing Jack is Dawn’s husband Stuart; playing Liz is Gill Medway.

“It's a lovely, funny play,” Dawn says. “Somebody was saying that after Shakespeare and Ayckbourn, Godber is the first most prolific playwright in this country. This one is about a couple who are in their late 60s and they go to Blackpool every single year in September. And they start reminiscing. It's a play that goes backwards and forwards in time and they play different characters and you have them when they were younger.

“It’s quite a volatile relationship, and that's the way that they have been for however many years. Jack is quite an irascible character. He really is but it's also very funny. And it is based on Godber’s own grandparents.”

Stuart is loving the challenge: “Jack is a difficult character because of his background and because of his job. He is a Yorkshire miner and I think he is still working. He is a bitter man and he seems to hate everybody except his wife and his kids. He even says I don't care about anybody except family. He can't trust in anybody else. He is prone to sudden bursts of anger and sometimes his wife slightly goads him and sets him off. But basically it's a loving relationship if you read between the lines. They both love each other deeply but it's one of those relationships where that love is not always on display.”

Both Dawn and Stuart have worked with Gill plenty of times before: “We are well used to each other. We are quite easy in each other's company and we can anticipate each other’s moves and thoughts.”

And Stuart is delighted to be directed by Dawn again: “It's great. She doesn't pull her punches and I wouldn't want her to!”