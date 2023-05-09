Battle of Lewes medieval pageant takes place this weekend (May 13-14)

The streets of historic Lewes will be transported back in time to the year 1264 this weekend 13 – 14 May when hundreds of medieval warfare re-enactors including knights on horseback invade the town. The exciting spectacle recreates the sights and sounds of the Battle of Lewes fought on 14 May 1264 and is free to view for the public.

In the early afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday 13 – 14 May, “Battle Royal” will see the opposing armies of King Henry III and the rebel baron Simon de Montfort fight their way from The Gallops near Lewes Prison, down Western Road and into Lewes High Street. From there the rebels will follow the retreating royalists down School Hill and along Friar’s Walk to eventually end up in the Convent Field and Priory Park, south of the railway station.

En route at various places there will be special vignettes taking place where known incidents in the course of the Battle of Lewes took place. These include the site of a windmill near the present-day Black Horse pub, Westgate where the rebels breached the town walls and the Barbican Gateway beneath the Keep of Lewes Castle.

The battle culminates in the surrender of King Henry to Simon de Montfort in Priory Park close by the striking Battle Memorial in the shape of a knight’s helmet. The original surrender took place here on 14 May 1264.

The medieval warriors will gather at The Gallops from 11.30am and set off at noon on both days. A rolling road closure will halt traffic for about an hour while the armies process through the town. Stewards will direct traffic on to alternative routes around the town centre.

From 10am on both days a Medieval Trading Village will be open on the Convent Field with free to view entertainment including falconry, axe-throwing, archery and arts and crafts. Enjoy mead, ciders and beer at the “Stumble Inn” and tuck into hearty fare from the food stalls.

