Big names for The Children’s BookFest in Chichester

The Chichester-based charity Children’s BookFest has unveiled an inspiring programme of author talks, promising something for every member of the family.

Georgina Lippiett, festival director at Children’s BookFest, said: “Renowned for sparking a lifelong love of reading, Children’s BookFest curates engaging events featuring some of the world’s most celebrated authors. Alongside headline fundraising evenings with prominent authors such as Kevin McCloud and The Reverend Richard Coles, the charity has also introduced a range of interactive events for children and young people across the region.

“This autumn, the charity will welcome literary giant Michael Morpurgo to Chichester Cathedral on October 9, in conversation with local bestselling author Kate Mosse. Morpurgo, the much-loved author of War Horse, Kensuke’s Kingdom and The Butterfly Lion, will discuss his latest book More Tales from Shakespeare – a follow-up to his popular retellings of the Bard’s work. Drawing on his childhood as the son of Royal Shakespeare Company actors, Morpurgo will explore the lasting impact of Shakespeare on his own life and writing in what promises to be a thought-provoking evening for readers of all ages.

“Kate Mosse will also take to the stage on September 30 at Chichester Cathedral to present an uplifting and powerful evening centred on her newest release, Feminist History for Every Day of the Year. The bestselling novelist and campaigner will share stories from the book, which shines a light on 366 remarkable women and girls from across the centuries and around the globe.

“For younger audiences, award-winning author and illustrator Liz Pichon, creator of the much-loved Tom Gates series, will appear on September 28 at Chichester Free School. Pichon will introduce The Isle of Smile, the second book in her joyful new series The Mubbles, with an event packed full of music, games, doodling and fun. Perfect for children aged 6+, this is a must-attend celebration of creativity and laughter.

“All events are ticketed, with proceeds supporting the charity’s impactful year-round work, including its flagship Children’s BookFest festivals in Chichester (October) and Bognor Regis (February). These festivals bring acclaimed authors into local schools to engage thousands of children with live storytelling and gift every child their very own signed book –

a transformative experience for many.”

For full event details and to book tickets, visit: www.childrensbookfest.com.

Georgina added: “We are incredibly fortunate to have the support of some of the most talented authors in the country. Michael Morpurgo, Kate Mosse and Liz Pichon all understand the power of stories to change lives, and we’re so grateful for their help in raising funds and inspiring the next generation of readers.

“In 2023 alone, Children’s BookFest reached over 5,400 children through its schools programme, bringing authors, poets and illustrators into classrooms to share their passion for stories and spark imaginations. For many participating children, receiving a signed book through the programme marks the first time they have ever owned one.

“The need for such initiatives remains urgent. According to the National Literacy Trust: two in five children aged 5-8 from disadvantaged backgrounds do not own a book of their own; and three in ten 11-year-olds in Chichester leave primary school unable to read at the expected level for their age.”