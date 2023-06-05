Billingshurst Lions welcome two more members

Billiingshurst and District Lions Club President, Michael Snell, had the pleasure of welcoming two further new members, Donald Ingram and Gary Newton, at its latest Business Meeting held in the Pavilion at the Jubilee Fields Sports and Social Club in Billingshurst.

Photograph: President Michael Snell (Centre) after inducting Don Ingram (left) and Gary Newton (Right) into Billingshurst & District Lions Club.

Don and Gary were both former Rotarians. Don had been a member of Rotary for 32 years, serving as a District Officer and “gone through the Chair” several times. Very much involved with the Community for many years, he’d been a Mencap Family Advisor assisting with learning for disabled adults in a private charity and spent 10 years as a “Blood Runner” helping to save lives for the NHS.

Don said: “I enjoy working in the community, and whilst I miss formal aspects and the protocol of Rotary, I am very happy to join the Lions in Billingshurst, especially because of the friendly welcome I received.”

Gary was a former member of the Rotary Club of Coulsdon Manor, before recently moving to live in Billingshurst with his wife, Cathy, with his two daughters living not far away. He currently works with Border Force at Gatwick Airport, screening passengers coming to the UK. His hobbies include family, DIY, and keeping fit, especially running, swimming and working out at the gym.

Gary said: “Having been involved in other charitable organisations for a number of years, I was keen to continue since our move to Billingshurst. I became aware of the Lions through visiting the bookshop in Jengers Mead and seeing Santa touring around at Christmas. I learned more at the Billingshurst Christmas Fayre and after receiving a leaflet through the door inviting me to a “Drop In” at the Community Centre in January, I was encouraged to “dip my toe in the water.

“I attended three meetings before making my decision to join and am now very much looking forward to being involved in various projects with other Lions, assisting charities, organisations and schools within the Billingshurst District.”

Commenting at the induction, President Michael said: “We have now recently inducted seven new members into Billingshurst Lions. It is particularly pleasing that the latest members, together with a number of new volunteers, have expressed interest as a result of our campaign at the beginning of the year, thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of our Membership Committee.”

