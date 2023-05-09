Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
7 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Boy in collision with lorry in Sussex; 14 police cars join huge emergency response

A boy has been involved in a collision with a car in Sussex, sparking a huge emergency response.

By Sam Morton
Published 9th May 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:31 BST

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Preston Park, Brighton, just after 1.30pm on Tuesday (May 9).

A spokesperson added: “The victim, a boy believed to be aged eight, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units.

Most Popular
As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie MitchellAs many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed the vehicle involved in the incident has been secured and the ‘driver is assisting police as enquiries continue’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it is asked to email police via [email protected], quoting serial 732 of 09/05.

Have you read?: Torrential rain and thunderstorm in Sussex amid yellow weather warning

David Walliams and Fatboy Slim's £4,000,000 luxury Sussex beach homes could be swept into the sea by 2040

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie MitchellAs many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Jewellery thieves who tried to steal an estimated £100,000 jailed

As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie MitchellAs many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:SussexPoliceSussex PoliceBrightonPreston ParkDavid Walliams