A boy has been involved in a collision with a car in Sussex, sparking a huge emergency response.

Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Preston Park, Brighton, just after 1.30pm on Tuesday (May 9).

A spokesperson added: “The victim, a boy believed to be aged eight, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units.

As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed the vehicle involved in the incident has been secured and the ‘driver is assisting police as enquiries continue’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it is asked to email police via [email protected], quoting serial 732 of 09/05.

Have you read?: Torrential rain and thunderstorm in Sussex amid yellow weather warning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many as 14 police cars were reportedly at the scene – at the height of the incident – joined by an ambulance; a health, education, maintenance and support (HEMS) vehicle and three critical care units. Photo: Eddie Mitchell