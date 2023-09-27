Brighton and Hove attracts the most foreign investment outside of London
The report identified Brighton and Hove as a prosperous hub for the digital, creative and media industries as well as environmental and health-related businesses.
It also highlighted recent examples of international investment in the coastal city, such as the Lithuanian fintech business Paystrax UAB setting up a UK subsidiary with an office in Brighton, US-based Hi Rez Studios establishing a new mobile games development team in the city, and France’s Capgemini opening a new digital delivery hub for HMRC.
New investment attracts people which increases the demand for properties.
One of many major projects currently being built in the town is a brand new development in Hove’s leafy Goldstone area which is due for completion in summer 2024.
Goldstone Apartments is a collection of 148 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and presents an exciting opportunity for potential investors in the thriving seaside city with predicted gross yields of up to 13.2%. With zero ground rent and approval in place for long and short-term lets, Goldstone Apartments will appeal to both homebuyers and prospective investors alike.