The city of Brighton and Hove attracts the most foreign investment outside of London, a new report has found. Research by law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economic and Business Research (Cebr) ranked 50 UK locations across three categories: local skills, infrastructure and growth potential – and while the top three locations were regions of London, Brighton was ranked in fourth place .

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report identified Brighton and Hove as a prosperous hub for the digital, creative and media industries as well as environmental and health-related businesses.

It also highlighted recent examples of international investment in the coastal city, such as the Lithuanian fintech business Paystrax UAB setting up a UK subsidiary with an office in Brighton, US-based Hi Rez Studios establishing a new mobile games development team in the city, and France’s Capgemini opening a new digital delivery hub for HMRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New investment attracts people which increases the demand for properties.

One of many major projects currently being built in the town is a brand new development in Hove’s leafy Goldstone area which is due for completion in summer 2024.