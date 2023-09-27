BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Brighton and Hove attracts the most foreign investment outside of London

The city of Brighton and Hove attracts the most foreign investment outside of London, a new report has found. Research by law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economic and Business Research (Cebr) ranked 50 UK locations across three categories: local skills, infrastructure and growth potential – and while the top three locations were regions of London, Brighton was ranked in fourth place .
By melanie bartlettContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The report identified Brighton and Hove as a prosperous hub for the digital, creative and media industries as well as environmental and health-related businesses.

It also highlighted recent examples of international investment in the coastal city, such as the Lithuanian fintech business Paystrax UAB setting up a UK subsidiary with an office in Brighton, US-based Hi Rez Studios establishing a new mobile games development team in the city, and France’s Capgemini opening a new digital delivery hub for HMRC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New investment attracts people which increases the demand for properties.

Most Popular

One of many major projects currently being built in the town is a brand new development in Hove’s leafy Goldstone area which is due for completion in summer 2024.

Goldstone Apartments is a collection of 148 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and presents an exciting opportunity for potential investors in the thriving seaside city with predicted gross yields of up to 13.2%. With zero ground rent and approval in place for long and short-term lets, Goldstone Apartments will appeal to both homebuyers and prospective investors alike.

Related topics:BrightonHoveIrwin MitchellLondonFrance