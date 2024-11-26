Brighton band Royal Blood will benefit children's hospice with limited edition jewellery imited edition jewellery
Mike is a long-term supporter of children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House near Arundel, and previously raised money for the charity with an endurance running challenge in 2021, which raised more than £6,000.
Mike said: “We’re such fans of the ‘Guitarwrist’ jewellery concept and are stoked with the pieces made from the strings we donated.
"We are all the more enthusiastic about this collaboration as the proceeds are going to such a good cause! “Chestnut Tree House is my local children’s hospice and the care they provide for children and families is so important. I’m honoured to be able to help in any way I can.”
Jayne Todd, Community Fundraising Manager of Chestnut Tree House, said: “We’re so grateful to Mike and Ben for their continued support of Chestnut Tree House.
" Music is one of the ways we add life to shortened years and the drum kit is one of our most popular resources at the House.
" It costs almost £6m each year to provide our care services, with only 21 per cent coming from government.
"The rest comes from fundraising and donations, so simply by buying one of these beautiful pieces you’ll be helping us add life to shortened years.”
To get your hands on a piece of this limited edition jewellery, go to www.theguitarwrist.co.uk/royal-blood. For more information about Chestnut Tree House, go chestnut.org.uk