Brighton based tea company features on Amazon Prime's answer to The Apprentice

Tipped to be the next Apprentice, this compelling new television series features 10 young British and Irish entrepreneurs that go head-to-head competing for the lucrative £100k investment for their start up business.

The six part TV series involves a thrilling blend of challenges, putting to the test the contestant’s business skills and acumen. Sussex based founder Krisi was selected to be a guest judge on the show, standing alongside Alison Edgar MBE, founder of Intellium Advisory Ying Wang, and Monzo founder Tom Blomfield to name a few.

Krisi and her inspirational company feature in episode 4, in its entirety, with the apt title ‘Tea-riffic Tensions’. Krisi and her team, including Danii who is the Brighton Laines store manager, introduce their magical tea brand to the contestants and set them an exciting business challenge - to deliver a launch event for Bird and Blend’s new product. Tension, drama & entertainment then ensue! Krisi sits on the judging panel, giving the contestants valuable feedback and guidance while ultimately voting on who goes home.

Krisi says, ‘It was an honour (& super exciting) to be asked to be a judge on the show. The other judges are leading business people and entrepreneurs so to be sitting alongside them was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m super proud to be recognised as a successful Founder and entrepreneur that has been asked to help inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. At the London premiere of the show, the consensus was that our episode is a fantastic one to watch with spirits and tensions high, creating a drama heavy, powerful and entertaining show!’.