Brighton fire photos: six engines attend incident as public urged to avoid area

A fire broke out in Brighton this afternoon (Tuesday, November 14), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:44 GMT

ESFRS said they were called at 3.03pm to reports of a fire in a roof at a house on Hawkhurst Road.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “As of 15.25, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and several officers have been sent to the scene. Crews are using breathing apparatus while tackling the fire. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed against the smoke. There are no reports of injuries.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Hawkhurst Road is blocked both ways from Rusper Road to Waldron Avenue with smoke affecting the whole area.

At 4.20pm the fire service issued an update, saying: "We remain at the scene. Crews are damping down and ‘turning over’ to ensure the fire is completely out.”

