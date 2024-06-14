Brighton RNLI encourages people to practice vital float technique – from dry land!
The charity wants to remind those visiting the coast this summer that if they get into trouble in the water – they need to fight the urge to panic and instead remain calm and allow themselves to float.
To Float to Live: If you find yourself in difficulty in the water: • Tilt your head back with ears submerged • Relax and try to control your breathing • Use your hands to help you stay afloat • It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently
The advice comes as the RNLI launched it’s float to live campaign earlier this month as it is revealed 83% of the UK adult population aged (16-64) expect to visit the coast this summer , and 40% expect to go three times or more.
Although beach leisure time has increased in the UK by nearly a third (28%) over the past three years , 10% of people said the potential dangers associated with the water are something they don't think about often and 36% of people don’t know what to do if they get into trouble in the water.
Research by the RNLI and University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory (EEL) shows that floating is different for everyone, where some people naturally float with little movement, others require gentle use of their hands and legs to stay afloat. The technique has been tested in different open water environments, which shows that Float to Live is helpful both at the coast and in inland waters.
Brighton volunteer water safety officer Vicki Linton-Crook said: ‘We are very excited to test out our new mat this weekend – come along and give it a try.
‘Discover essential water safety tips to share with your friends and family, and to stay safe throughout the summer, and find out more about what we do at RNLI Brighton.’
The water safety event is taking place on Saturday 15 June 11:30am-3:00pm by Hove Lawns Café.
