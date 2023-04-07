Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
8 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover

Brighton seafront incident: Police tape off section of beach

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach this morning (Friday, April 7).

By Sam Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

The public is being asked to keep away from the beach, with police vehicles seen at the junction of Kings Road and West Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public reported finding a suspected mine, about 80ft from the shoreline at low tide, around 8am.

"A cordon has been put in place on Brighton beach, opposite the Odeon Cinema, West Street.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has arrived and is ‘currently assessing the object’, police said.

They added: “We ask that people avoid that area of the beach.”

Have you read?: Dial 999 if you see this missing woman in Sussex; last seen driving grey VW Passat

Easter Bank Holiday weekend weather update: This is how long the sun will stay out until rain arrives in Sussex

Easter weekend travel update for Sussex: No trains to or from London Victoria

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine'

1. Brighton beach incident

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine'

2. Brighton beach incident

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine'

3. Brighton beach incident

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine'

4. Brighton beach incident

Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

Home
Page 1 of 1
PoliceBrightonWest StreetSussex PoliceSussexLondon Victoria