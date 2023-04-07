Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach this morning (Friday, April 7).

The public is being asked to keep away from the beach, with police vehicles seen at the junction of Kings Road and West Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public reported finding a suspected mine, about 80ft from the shoreline at low tide, around 8am.

"A cordon has been put in place on Brighton beach, opposite the Odeon Cinema, West Street.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has arrived and is ‘currently assessing the object’, police said.

They added: “We ask that people avoid that area of the beach.”

Have you read?: Dial 999 if you see this missing woman in Sussex; last seen driving grey VW Passat

1 . Brighton beach incident Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

2 . Brighton beach incident Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

3 . Brighton beach incident Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed

4 . Brighton beach incident Police officers have taped off a section of Brighton beach after the discovery of a 'suspected mine' Photo: Contributed