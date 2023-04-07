Here is your Easter weekend travel update for Sussex on Friday, April 7.

Southern Rail has advised that no services will run to or from London Victoria, while Network Rail carry out works today, tomorrow, Sunday, Monday and next Saturday & Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “Network Rail are modernising 1980s track and signalling on some lines into London Victoria station. There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains and you will need to amend your journey on some dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can read more about the works and the benefits at networkrail.co.uk/victoriaresignalling.”

No emergency incidents have been reported on roads in Sussex this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an AA Traffic map, Westbrooke One Way Street in Worthing is closed from A259 Richmond Road to Crescent Road due to water main work.

In Portslade, delays are said to be increasing on A270 Old Shoreham Road, eastbound between A270 and Foredown Drive.

In Brighton, traffic is slow on B2066 Western Road, eastbound between Aymer Road and B2122 Montpelier Road. Delays are reportedly increasing on New England Road, eastbound between A270 Old Shoreham Road and A270 Lewes Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail has advised that no services will run to or from London Victoria, while Network Rail carry out works today, tomorrow, Sunday, Monday and next Saturday & Sunday.

Delays are said to be easing on A270 Westbound, between The Highway and A23 St Peter's Place.

Have you read?: Dial 999 if you see this missing woman in Sussex; last seen driving grey VW Passat

Advertisement Hide Ad