Burgess Hill Town Football Club have announced that their scheduled home game against Three Bridges Football Club will now be played away following a fire at their clubhouse.

The club made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, saying the match, which is set for January 2, 2023, will now take place at Jubilee Field, Three Bridges, with a 1pm kick-off.

A message on Burgess Hill Town FC’s website said that the fire service was called to the clubhouse on Tuesday morning, December 20.

It said: “The issue has now been resolved but there is extensive smoke damage to the building along with further issues with burst pipes caused by the recent cold weather. The clubhouse will remain closed until further notice.”

Burgess Hill Town Football Club have announced that their clubhouse was damage. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 9.22am we responded to fire a Maple Drive, Burgess Hill. Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the smoke-logged building and located a fire on the ground floor. Hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the blaze, which was of accidental ignition, and the area was thoroughly ventilated.

“There were no casualties and firefighters left the scene at around 11.15am.”

Burgess Hill Town FC has thanked Three Bridges FC for agreeing to change the match venue.